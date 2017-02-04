REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Wright State Lost $1.7M On Presidential Debate It Dropped

Posted On Sat. Feb 4th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University in Ohio says it lost a little more than $1.7 million on the presidential debate that it backed out of hosting last year.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) the Dayton school’s analysis found that it spent more than $2.6 million on upgrading the main campus’ and Nutter Center’s internet infrastructure. The funds were also spent on repairing the arena’s heating and cooling system and smoke detection system.

A spokesman says the university planned to upgrade the Nutter Center over the next few years anyway.

Wright State announced in July that it was pulling out of hosting the Sept. 26 debate. The university has said it couldn’t persuade donors to contribute enough money to cover the increasing costs and the school couldn’t cover them itself.

