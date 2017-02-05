REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cries Of Boy, 5, Lead Ohio Police To Double Overdose

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ENON, Ohio (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has been credited with alerting authorities to a suspected double overdose in southwest Ohio.

The Springfield News-Sun reports ( ) that Clark County sheriff’s deputies were called to the village of Enon (EE’-nun), near Springfield, on Wednesday after a female motorist saw the child running down the street.

He was reportedly crying, “Mom and Dad are dead.”

Court records show a 37-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor and a 34-year-old man was blue and lying in the living room. The woman was revived after four doses of an anti-overdose drug. The man was revived after six.

The newspaper reports both adults have been charged with child endangering.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company