Family Of Officer Shot Seeks Trial Of Suspect 44 Years Later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Growing up, Lori and Amy Cooper almost never heard their father talk about the event that changed their lives: a shooting that had permanently injured the Columbus police officer.

The family also accepted the story that officer Niki Cooper was told about why the shooting suspect couldn’t be tried, that other jurisdictions were lined up to prosecute him first.

It was only when Niki Cooper — who went by Nick — died of a stroke at age 71 just over three years ago that his older daughter, Lori, decided to look deeper.

To her shock, the 54-year-old Columbus-area resident discovered that suspect Charles Hays was alive at 82 and living an hour away in Dayton. She brought the case to the Franklin County prosecutor, who agreed to reopen it despite the passage of nearly 45 years.

“I am not stopping, not until some kind of justice gets done,” Lori Cooper said.

On Tuesday, a Franklin County judge holds a hearing to weigh Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s request to try Hays.

O’Brien acknowledges in court papers the state neglected the case. But he says Hays was aware of the charges even as he continued to commit crimes in Kentucky and Connecticut, where he served time in prison.

Instead of updating officials with his address, Hays “was traveling the nation and committing offenses,” O’Brien said.

Hays was shot twice by Cooper during a struggle and left a paraplegic, according to court records. He is in poor health and unavailable for an interview, said his attorney, Robert Essex.

Hays’ grandson, Harlan Hays, said in a brief phone interview from his home in Rhode Island that he believed justice was served when police left his grandfather “paralyzed from the waist down after they shot him numerous times.”

Essex argues the state missed opportunities to try Hays over the years, violating his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

The state’s lax approach is illustrated by the fact that Hays has a current Ohio driver’s license he’s renewed twice and has lived at the same address in Dayton for 10 years, Essex said.

Two accomplices were charged and pleaded guilty. Both sides agree Hays was properly indicted on counts of intentional shooting, burglary and larceny. What happened afterward is in dispute.

Hays was hospitalized for his injuries, first in Columbus, then at a veteran’s hospital in Cleveland.

Afterward, he went to Kentucky and ended up in jail where Ohio authorities were notified of his presence and told an ambulance would be needed to collect him.

“Apparently, the state of Ohio made a conscious decision not to transport Mr. Hays because it would have been too much trouble or cost too much money,” Essex wrote in court documents.

Hays never demanded a speedy trial, and in the early years after his indictment highlighted his medical condition as a reason he shouldn’t be returned to the state, prosecutors argue.

When Ohio showed an interest in bringing Hays into custody, his condition and his crimes in other states “hindered that effort,” O’Brien wrote in a Feb. 1 filing.

Cooper was a member of D Company, a unit of officers who overlapped afternoon and overnight shifts during the Columbus police department’s busiest times. He and partner Bob Stout interrupted the burglary in a new subdivision the night of March 15, 1972.

Stout, now 75, said it doesn’t matter how much time has passed. Cooper was a special person who was his friend and deserves more, he said.

“The other two people involved in this pled guilty and did their time. Why should we let this guy go?” Stout said.

Life was never the same after that March night, nor was their father, Cooper’s daughters say. Cooper and his wife, Becky, divorced 12 years after the shooting but remained close. Neither remarried. Niki Cooper spent time on patrol and in the department’s radio and records rooms before retiring.

He was so tight-lipped about what happened that some co-workers didn’t even know the story of the shooting, his family says.

Lori Cooper is petitioning state and federal lawmakers to change laws to require the permanent retention of records when police officers are assaulted, to remove the statute of limitations for the attempted murder of a police officer, and to make targeted assaults on first responders a hate crime.

___

Associated Press researcher Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report. Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/andrew-welsh-huggins

Comments

comments