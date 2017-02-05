REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Irving Sidelined As Cavs, Knicks Without Starting PGs

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving is sitting out Cleveland’s game at New York, leaving both the Cavaliers and Knicks without their starting point guards.

The Cavaliers said Irving had right quad soreness. DeAndre Liggins and Iman Shumpert started in the backcourt Saturday night.

New York’s Derrick Rose has a sprained left ankle and missed his fourth straight game, with Brandon Jennings remaining the Knicks’ starter.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company