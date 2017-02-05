REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

State Agents Investigate Murder-suicide Of Ohio Deputy, Wife

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — State crime agents are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of an Ohio sheriff’s deputy and his wife.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called into help with the discovery of the couple’s bodies Thursday near Newark.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Tharp identified the two as 34-year-old David Lewandowski (lew-ahn-DOW’-skee) and 24-year-old Elizabeth Lewandowski.

Tharp said David Lewandowski was assigned to the patrol division and his wife was a nurse at Licking Memorial Hospital.

The couple was married in December 2015.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company