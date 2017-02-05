REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

US Rep Investigating National Aviation Hall Of Fame Finances

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A congressman from southwestern Ohio says he’s investigating the finances of the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Dayton after getting complaints alleging mismanagement of its resources.

The Dayton Daily News reports ( ) that U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, a Republican from Dayton, alerted the Hall of Fame’s Board of Trustees chairman William Harris Jr. to the investigation in a Jan. 25 letter.

Turner told the newspaper the investigation will seek to determine the source and use of operational funds, the reimbursement of expenses for past and current members of the board and other issues.

Harris said in a statement to NAHF trustees, enshrinees and volunteers that he has “complete confidence in our finances.” Messages were left for Harris and board members.

