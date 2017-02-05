REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Youngstown Doctor Faces 78 Prescription Drug-related Counts

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A Youngstown doctor has been indicted on 78 counts related to the illegal trafficking, processing and sale of prescription drugs.

The indictment against William G. Paloski, of Canfield, was announced Friday by Ohio State Board of Pharmacy executive director Steven Schierholt (SHEER’-hohlt).

Schierholt said the board began a joint investigation with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force in March 2013 concerning questionable prescription practices at Paloski’s clinic, BEM Medical Arts Center.

Paloski is charged in Mahoning County court with multiple counts of drug trafficking, illegal processing of drug documents and unlawful sale/delivery of dangerous drugs as well as money laundering and corrupt activity.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Paloski.

A 2015 raid turned up patient charts, cash, firearms, drug and financial records at Paloski’s home and office.

