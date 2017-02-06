REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

16-year-old Victim In Ohio School Shooting Back Home

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — The 16-year-old victim of an Ohio school shooting has returned home after several days in the hospital as a court case continues against the suspect.

Ryan Cole, the father of victim Logan Cole, said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon that Logan was home. A video showed well-wishers greeting the teen as he was driven past them.

Logan Cole was hospitalized in Columbus with injuries from the shooting that required surgery.

Authorities allege 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty. Serna is charged in juvenile court with attempted murder, felonious assault and other counts. He has denied the charges.

A Champaign County judge on Friday ordered a competency evaluation of Serna at the request of his attorney.

