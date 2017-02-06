REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Associated Press Boys State Basketball Poll

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hilliard Bradley 21. 12, Springfield 18. 13, Lakewood St. Edward 16.

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Wauseon (1) 29. 12, Vermilion 18. 13, Akr. SVSM 16. 14, Cin. Taft 13. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12.

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 23. 12, Tipp City Bethel 13. 12, Worthington Christian 13.

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Unity Hilltop 30. 12, New Madison Tri-Village 24. 13, Holgate 15. 14, Old Fort 14.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company