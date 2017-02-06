REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Authorities: Armed Man Shot By Police Officer In Ohio Dies

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed man shot by a police officer searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at a motel in southwestern Ohio has died.

Police were called Sunday afternoon after a man allegedly shot a firearm at a motel near Englewood, in suburban Dayton. Englewood police say an officer found the suspect at a closed motel down the street and fired at him after the man ignored the officer’s orders and a physical confrontation occurred.

A coroner said Monday that the suspect was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital. The coroner has identified the suspect as 41-year-old Shelly Porter III.

Police didn’t release any suspected motive for the alleged shooting at the open motel.

The officer wasn’t hurt. He is on leave while the investigation continues.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company