Gas Prices In Ohio Remain Cheaper Than In Most Other States

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gas prices in Ohio remain relatively low compared with the rest of the country as the week gets underway.

The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Ohio was about $2.07 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. Only Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee had lowers averages.

Ohio’s average was down from $2.40 a month ago but still significantly higher than a year ago, when drivers were paying just $1.53.

The national average Monday was $2.27, about the same as last week but up from $1.75 at this time last year.

AAA says the national average decreased daily for three weeks in January, amid increased crude oil production and lower driving demand.

