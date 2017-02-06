Officer Shoots, Wounds Gunfire Suspect At Closed Ohio Motel

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer following up on a report about an armed man shot and wounded that man in a confrontation at an abandoned motel building in southwestern Ohio.

Police were called Sunday afternoon after the suspect allegedly shot a firearm at an open motel near Englewood, in the suburbs northwest of Dayton.

Englewood police say an officer later found the suspect at a closed motel down the street and fired at him when the man ignored the officer’s orders and a physical confrontation occurred.

The wounded man was treated at a hospital. Investigators didn’t release other details about his injuries or any suspected motive.

The Dayton Daily News reports the officer involved was wearing a body camera at the time. He wasn’t hurt.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company