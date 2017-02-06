Ohio County Trying To Reduce Sheriff’s Office Overtime

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Officials in northwestern Ohio are taking a look at rising sheriff’s office overtime costs ahead of potential state budget cuts next year.

The Blade reports Sunday ( ) that overtime accounted for nearly $5.2 million of the $27.4 million budget for the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

The paper says that compares with about $234,000 in overtime for 2011. The county faces a $10 million cut in state funding next year.

Sheriff John Tharp says overtime has increased in part because of new services and programs such as the Drug Abuse Response Team created to address the opiate and heroin epidemic.

Patrick Mangold, president of UAW Local 3056, the union that represents deputies, says growing overtime can be traced to gaps in training new jail officers.

