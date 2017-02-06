REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prosecutor: Ohio Inmate Slain While Riding In Transport Van

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor says an Ohio prison inmate was strangled while riding in a transport van with other prisoners and guards.

Ross County Prosecutor Matthew Schmidt says the van was on its way back to Ross County Correctional Institution from Franklin County when the Wednesday afternoon slaying happened.

Schmidt says the slain inmate was apparently housed at the Ross County prison and had been taken for medical treatment to Columbus.

Schmidt said guards apparently cannot see inmates placed in the van.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a bare-bones report Monday saying only that an inmate was a suspect in killing another inmate. The Department of Rehabilitation had not released details Monday several hours after a request for information.

