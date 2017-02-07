REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Arena Manager To Move On To Job With Columbus Blue Jackets

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — The general manager of an arena in Auburn, Maine, is moving on for a front office job with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League.

Marc Gosselin has managed Norway Savings Bank Arena for one year and eight months. Auburn city officials say in two weeks he will leave for a new position working in the corporate partnership department with the Blue Jackets.

Gosselin grew up in Lewiston, next to Auburn, and has also worked for the Lewiston Maineiacs, Portland Pirates and Central Maine Community College. He also spent five seasons with the Maine Red Claws minor league basketball team.

Gosselin also served as executive director of sports tourism during his time managing Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company