Arena Manager To Move On To Job With Columbus Blue Jackets

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — The general manager of an arena in Auburn, Maine, is moving on for a front office job with the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League.

Marc Gosselin has managed Norway Savings Bank Arena for one year and eight months. Auburn city officials say in two weeks he will leave for a new position working in the corporate partnership department with the Blue Jackets.

Gosselin grew up in Lewiston, next to Auburn, and has also worked for the Lewiston Maineiacs, Portland Pirates and Central Maine Community College. He also spent five seasons with the Maine Red Claws minor league basketball team.

Gosselin also served as executive director of sports tourism during his time managing Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Comments

comments