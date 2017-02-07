Cavaliers-Wizards, Box
James 12-18 2-5 32, Love 11-17 11-11 39, Thompson 10-13 2-4 22, Irving 8-24 5-5 23, Shumpert 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-4 2-2 6, Frye 2-4 0-0 5, Felder 0-1 0-0 0, Korver 4-9 1-1 13. Totals 49-92 23-28 140.
Porter 8-11 4-5 25, Morris 6-12 3-4 15, Gortat 6-13 4-4 16, Wall 8-19 6-6 22, Beal 16-28 3-3 41, Oubre 4-10 2-2 11, Ja.Smith 2-4 1-2 5, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Satoransky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-99 23-26 135.
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 19-38 (James 6-8, Love 6-10, Korver 4-8, Irving 2-7, Frye 1-3, Jefferson 0-1, Shumpert 0-1), Washington 12-29 (Beal 6-14, Porter 5-7, Oubre 1-3, Morris 0-2, Wall 0-3). Fouled Out_Morris, Oubre, James. Rebounds_Cleveland 46 (Love, Thompson 12), Washington 43 (Gortat 8). Assists_Cleveland 31 (James 17), Washington 29 (Wall 12). Total Fouls_Cleveland 26, Washington 25. Technicals_Cleveland defensive three second, Cleveland team, Thompson, Washington defensive three second, Washington team, Washington coach Scott Brooks. A_20,356 (20,356).