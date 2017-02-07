Cleveland Doctor Blocked By Travel Ban Allowed Back In US

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical resident of Sudanese descent is back in Cleveland after being forced to return to Saudi Arabia from New York when the Trump administration travel ban took effect.

Dr. Suha Abushamma (ah-boo-SHAW’-muh) said at a news conference Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic that she’s grateful to those who helped with her return. Abushamma is a first-year resident at the clinic.

The 26-year-old Abushamma was held for hours at Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 28, the day after Trump’s travel ban for citizens from seven majority Muslim countries, including Sudan, took effect. She had flown to New York from Saudi Arabia.

Abushamma’s attorneys say they worked with the U.S. State Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern New York to allow for her return to the U.S. on Monday.

Comments

comments