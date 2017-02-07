REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-Western Michigan Player Says Home Invasion Not His Idea

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A former Western Michigan University football player facing armed robbery and home invasion charges has testified the crime was his co-defendant’s idea.

Nineteen-year-old Ronald George of Pittsburgh testified Tuesday in Kalamazoo County District Court in a preliminary examination for 18-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio. The two were due to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests.

They’re accused of using a gun and knife to rob a woman at her Kalamazoo apartment last August.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports ( ) both men waived preliminary examinations last fall and were bound over to stand trial, but White’s case was remanded to district court for a preliminary examination after a plea agreement wasn’t reached before a deadline.

White’s preliminary examination will continue Feb. 14.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company