Former Ohio State Running Back Gets Probation For Assault

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio State University running back who was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend last July has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge and been put on two years of probation.

The Columbus Dispatch ( ) reports 23-year-old Bri’onte Dunn was sentenced Monday in municipal court in Columbus. A domestic violence charge was dismissed under the plea arrangement, and he was ordered to stay away from the woman while on probation.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for his attorney.

The athlete from Alliance was accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head and face at her apartment.

He was dismissed from Ohio State’s football program for violating team rules. He had been expected to compete for a starting position for the Buckeyes.

