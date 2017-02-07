Human Remains Found In Woods Near Golf Course In Ohio

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Human remains have been found in a wooded area near a golf course in central Ohio.

Perry Township police said Monday that the remains were discovered by two women who were walking a dog on Sunday morning in a wooded area near the Brookside Golf Course and Country Club in suburban Columbus. Township police Chief John Petrozzi says a human skull and a leg bone were found at the site.

Petrozzi says officers were notified around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He says it appears that the remains had been there for some time. Forensic anthropologists will be needed to determine how long.

Petrozzi says it also is not clear how the person died.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting police in their investigation

