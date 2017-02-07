REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NDSU President Withdraws Candidacy For Ohio University Job

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani (bruh-SHAW’-nee) says he is no longer interested in leading Ohio University, where he was one of four finalists for president.

Bresciani said in a campus-wide email Tuesday that he has received strong support from NDSU boosters since he applied for the Ohio University job “and it is greatly appreciated.”

Bresciani’s tenure in Fargo has been rocky at times. The state Board of Higher Education last June declined to extend his contract over complaints about his communication, teamwork and decision-making skills. The board gave Bresciani six months to show improvement, and voted in November to give him another year.

Supporters say Bresciani has spearheaded record-setting fund-raising at the school.

Bresciani was named NDSU president in May 2010. He makes about $355,000 annually.

