NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In Bribery Case

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former northeastern Ohio councilwoman accused of accepting bribes for political influence will have her case heard by a federal jury after refusing a plea deal that would have included 30 months in prison.

The Akron Beacon Journal ( ) reports that a jury was chosen Monday in Cleveland for the trial of former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee.

The 58-year-old Akron woman has denied allegations of improperly accepting cash and goods in exchange for helping a family that owns a convenience store and other businesses. She has said the owners are friends of her and her husband.

Two brothers from the family that Lee allegedly helped pleaded guilty to federal charges last year. A relative of theirs was sentenced to probation for lying to FBI agents during the investigation.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal,

Comments

comments