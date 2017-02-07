REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In Bribery Case

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former northeastern Ohio councilwoman accused of accepting bribes for political influence will have her case heard by a federal jury after refusing a plea deal that would have included 30 months in prison.

The Akron Beacon Journal ( ) reports that a jury was chosen Monday in Cleveland for the trial of former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee.

The 58-year-old Akron woman has denied allegations of improperly accepting cash and goods in exchange for helping a family that owns a convenience store and other businesses. She has said the owners are friends of her and her husband.

Two brothers from the family that Lee allegedly helped pleaded guilty to federal charges last year. A relative of theirs was sentenced to probation for lying to FBI agents during the investigation.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company