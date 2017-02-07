Order Expands Required C8 Testing Area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an order expanding the area for required testing of water wells for the chemical C8.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2jZqBA1) that C8 was used for years to manufacture Teflon at a Wood County DuPont plant. A science panel has since discovered a link between C8 and illnesses, including certain cancers.

A 2009 EPA order set a geographic area in which DuPont had to test for the chemical in water and acceptable levels of C8. The amended order, released in January, adds DuPont spinoff Chemours to the order. It also lowers the C8 level that requires the water to be filtered from 0.4 parts per billion to 0.07 ppb.

The expanded area includes public water supplies in Parkersburg, Williamstown and Marietta, Ohio.

