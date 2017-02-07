REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Order Expands Required C8 Testing Area

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued an order expanding the area for required testing of water wells for the chemical C8.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2jZqBA1) that C8 was used for years to manufacture Teflon at a Wood County DuPont plant. A science panel has since discovered a link between C8 and illnesses, including certain cancers.

A 2009 EPA order set a geographic area in which DuPont had to test for the chemical in water and acceptable levels of C8. The amended order, released in January, adds DuPont spinoff Chemours to the order. It also lowers the C8 level that requires the water to be filtered from 0.4 parts per billion to 0.07 ppb.

The expanded area includes public water supplies in Parkersburg, Williamstown and Marietta, Ohio.

___

Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.),

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company