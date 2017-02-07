REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Woman Called 911 To Say She Shot Her Ex In The Head

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say a woman called 911 to report that she shot her ex-husband in the head during an argument.

Middletown police say the 45-year-old man died at a hospital after the Monday night shooting at the couple’s home.

The woman, Dawn Shearer, has been jailed on suspicion of murder.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that the 46-year-old told a dispatcher that she had moved back in “to work things out” with her longtime spouse and that she shot him while they were arguing.

No attorney was listed in court records for her. She is slated to make an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Police say no one else was at the home when the shooting occurred. They say they recovered a handgun and other evidence at the scene.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company