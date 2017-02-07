REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Reggie Jones Scores Career-high 26 In Western Michigan Win

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Reggie Jones hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points, Thomas Wilder added 18 points, and Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Jones, with a previous best of 24 points, was 10 of 18 from the floor and only missed three 3-pointers. Wilder was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and finished in double figures for the 22nd time in 23 games this season.

Seth Dugan added 14 points with seven rebounds for Western Michigan (8-15, 4-7 Mid-American).

WMU led 28-24 at halftime and Tucker Haymond hit a wide-open 3-pointer to give the Broncos their first double-digit lead at 51-40 with 9:04 left. Jones made a 3 with 1:18 left for WMU’s largest lead at 21 points.

Marcus Weathers scored 13 points, seven coming from the line, before fouling out with 6:09 left for Miami (9-15, 2-9). Milos Jovic added nine points.

