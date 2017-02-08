Attorney: 911 Caller Shot Her Ex In Head In Self-defense

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for an Ohio woman who called 911 to report shooting her ex-husband in the head during an argument says she acted in self-defense.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News ( ) reports that a defense attorney says 46-year-old Dawn Shearer shot her ex-husband after he chased her outside their home in Middletown. Police say the 45-year-old man died at a hospital after the Monday night shooting.

Shearer has been jailed on a murder charge. A judge set her bond at $250,000 on Wednesday.

Shearer told a dispatcher that she had moved back in “to work things out” with her longtime spouse and that she shot him while they were arguing.

Police say no one else was at the home when the shooting occurred.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News ,

