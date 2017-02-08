REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Browns Hire Former Buffalo Assistant David Lee To Coach QBs

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have hired former Buffalo assistant David Lee as their quarterbacks coach.

Lee spent the past two seasons with the Bills, where he helped develop Tyrod Taylor, whose future in Buffalo is unclear as the team holds an option on his $90 million, five-year contract. Lee, 63, also served as quarterbacks coach with the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.

Former Browns offensive coach Pep Hamilton served as the team’s quarterbacks coach last season but left for a job on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan.

Lee broke into the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with Dallas in 2003 and later helped develop Tony Romo into a Pro Bowler.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains in flux. The team terminated the contract of veteran Josh McCown on Tuesday and still has a decision to make on Robert Griffin III, who is due a roster bonus in March.

The Browns own the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, and with five picks in the top 65, they have the assets to trade for a starting QB.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company