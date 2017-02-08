Cleveland Officials Have Safety Concerns About Public Square

CLEVELAND (AP) — Traffic and safety studies conducted for a transit agency support reopening Cleveland’s Public Square to bus traffic, but city officials say they still have concerns about potential safety threats and aren’t yet making a final decision.

The square has been closed to buses for months. The federal government warned the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority that if access isn’t restored, $12 million in grants must be repaid for breaching the funding agreement.

Cleveland.com reports the mayor has said he’d allow bus traffic if there isn’t a way to keep the square closed without hurting the transit authority’s operation — and if the agency addresses city officials’ safety concerns.

The safety consultant’s study concludes that keeping the square closed hinders the transit agency’s operation, and the safety concerns would still exist.

