Cleveland State Hires New Athletic Director Michael Thomas

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State has hired Michael Thomas as its new athletic director.

Thomas was the AD at Illinois from 2011-2015. While he was at the school, the Fighting Illini won a national championship and claimed four Big Ten titles in one year. He also helped raise $165 million in donations over four years and launched an arena renovation.

At Cleveland State, Thomas, who also oversaw Cincinnati’s athletic department from 2005-011, will manage operations for the school’s 18 Division I sports. He will start at CSU on March 1.

Thomas replaces John Parry, who announced his retirement late last year.

Before he was at Cincinnati, Thomas was Akon’s athletic director from 2000-05.

