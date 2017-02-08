Ex-sheriff Asks Ohio High Court To Hear His Corruption Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former southern Ohio sheriff imprisoned for public corruption is appealing to the state’s high court.

Former Athens County sheriff Patrick Kelly was accused of pocketing cash by selling county vehicles to a salvage yard and spending public money on clothes and meals. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

His attorney unsuccessfully argued that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Kelly on several charges, including theft. A state appeals court upheld Kelly’s convictions last year.

Now he’s asking the Ohio Supreme Court to consider his case, arguing that there isn’t sufficient evidence to support his convictions for perjury and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He also alleges that the trial court improperly instructed jurors and that the appeals court wrongly allowed for that.

