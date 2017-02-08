REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Gov. Kasich To Newspaper Editors: ‘I Want You To Survive’

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says he wants to see the state’s newspaper industry survive and thrive.

The Republican governor told the Ohio Newspaper Association’s convention Wednesday that the job of journalists is difficult but valuable to the state and nation.

His remarks to editors and publishers come as tensions are high between government and the media. Kasich made an unsuccessful run for president last year and later declined to endorse, vote for or support President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the news media.

Besides press issues, Kasich said he wants to change attitudes toward the state by emphasizing its growing number of knowledge-based jobs over Ohio’s reputation as a Rust Belt state.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company