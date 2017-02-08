REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Interim Sheriff Dies Days After Being Appointed

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — An interim sheriff in Ohio has died less than a week after he was appointed.

Officials in Allen County say 62-year-old Jimmy Everett died Tuesday after a sudden illness.

Everett was a deputy in the sheriff’s office for about 40 years before he was appointed last week to take over for Sam Crish.

Crish resigned in January amid an investigation into a series of personal and legal problems and after he acknowledged having received treatment for a gambling addiction.

The Lima (LY’-muh) News ( ) reports that Everett worked nearly every job in the sheriff’s office as a deputy and that he was a former mayor in the Allen County village of Cairo.

Information from: The Lima News,

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
