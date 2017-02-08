Jones Scores On OT To Lift Blue Jackets Over Red Wings

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

DETROIT (AP) — Seth Jones took a drop pass from Brandon Dubinsky and wired a high slap shot past goalie Petr Mrazek 3:22 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jackets ended an 0-1-1 skid and haven’t lost three straight games yet this season. Detroit snapped a two-game winning streak.

Nick Jensen got his second career goal, both in the last four games, and Thomas Vanek added a tying score midway through the second period for Detroit. Mrazek made 24 saves.

Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson scored for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

The Red Wings have given up the first goal 31 times this season, but Jensen gave them an early lead. He took a cross-ice feed from Dylan Larkin and drilled a slap shot past Bobrovsky just 3:22 in.

