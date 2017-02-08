Kasich Set To Address Ohio Newspaper Executives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is set to address Ohio newspaper editors and publishers at a time of high tension between government and the press.

The Republican governor is the featured speaker Wednesday at the Ohio Newspaper Association’s annual convention in Columbus.

Kasich made an unsuccessful run for president last year and later declined to endorse, vote for or support President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the news media.

At a recent gathering of reporters organized by The Associated Press, Kasich said he has high regard for the press and that the profession is “absolutely critical” to American democracy.

Besides press issues, Kasich is also likely to discuss his proposed $66.9 billion, two-year budget. It is making its way through the state Legislature.

