LeBron James Set To Start For Cavaliers Against Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James is set to start Wednesday night for Cleveland against the Indiana Pacers.

James played 42 minutes Monday night in an overtime victory at Washington. With Cleveland visiting Oklahoma City to complete a four-game trip Thursday night, the Wednesday night contest looked like an ideal resting spot.

But after sitting out Cleveland’s last two games in Indy, James told reporters he wasn’t “sitting against the Pacers.” Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed James would play about 90 minutes before tip-off.

A sprained left ankle will keep guard Iman Shumpert out for the Cavs.

