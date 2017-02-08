Officials: 1 Hospitalized After Ohio Home Explosion

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say a house has exploded in Akron.

Police say the explosion happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The resulting fire was extinguished by the Akron Fire Department around 10 p.m. Gas and electric feeds were shut off to the home.

Officials say one man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns.

The house was completely destroyed. Crews evacuated nearby homes as a precaution. Fire officials say the explosion may have been caused by a gas leak.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company