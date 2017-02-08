Ohio College Hosting Third Of 3 Presidential Finalists

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Students and staff at Wright State University can get to know a finalist to be their next president at presentations at the southwest Ohio school.

Cheryl Schrader is the chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology. She is on campus through Thursday as the third of three finalists to make campus visits.

Among events Wednesday are presentations and forums at the student union and also at the Lake campus.

University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields and University of Wisconsin-Parkside Chancellor Deborah Ford have already made campus visits.

The board of trustees plans to conduct final interviews and make a choice in April for the school’s seventh president. President David Hopkins last year announced plans to step down this June 30 at the school of nearly 18,000 students.

