Reds’ Bailey Has Elbow Surgery, Could Start Season On DL

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds starter Homer Bailey had arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow on Wednesday and is expected to be on the disabled list at the start of the season.

Bailey was limited to six starts last season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and had numerous setbacks. The right-hander began having soreness in the elbow as he got ready for spring training. Medical scans showed no problem with the ligament that was replaced.

Bailey is expected to resume throwing in four to six weeks.

The Reds were hoping Bailey — their most accomplished starter — would be fully healthy this season. He’s entering the fourth year of a six-year, $105 million deal, making $19 million this season.

Follow Joe Kay on Twitter: http://twitter.com/apjoekay

