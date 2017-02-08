School: Probe Of 2 Cops On Hold Pending Ex-officer’s Retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) — The University of Cincinnati says an internal investigation about whether two police officers lied during a former colleague’s murder trial is on hold to protect the integrity of the retrial.

The school’s vice president for safety and reform tells The Cincinnati Enquirer ( ) the investigation will wait because the officers probably will testify in Ray Tensing’s second trial.

Tensing is scheduled for retrial in May over the July 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose. Tensing, who is white, said he feared being run over.

A citizen complaint alleges officers Phillip Kidd and David Lindenschmidt lied during Tensing’s trial, in which jurors deadlocked.

A Hamilton County grand jury decided against charges for Kidd and Lindenschmidt.

UC officials fired Tensing and restructured their public safety leadership after the shooting.

