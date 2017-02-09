Cavaliers-Pacers, Box
James 9-16 6-8 25, Love 3-11 7-7 14, Thompson 3-3 0-0 6, Irving 12-22 5-5 29, Liggins 3-4 1-1 8, R.Jefferson 1-3 4-4 7, Frye 2-7 0-0 5, Felder 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 2-5 0-0 6, Korver 10-12 1-1 29, Jones 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 46-84 24-26 132.
George 9-19 2-3 22, Miles 7-11 3-3 23, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Turner 4-10 8-8 16, Teague 7-14 5-6 22, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Christmas 0-0 0-0 0, Seraphin 0-3 0-0 0, A.Jefferson 2-2 1-2 5, Stuckey 1-5 1-2 3, J.Young 2-2 0-0 5, Ellis 5-7 2-2 13. Totals 41-82 22-26 117.
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 16-36 (Korver 8-9, McRae 2-4, Jones 1-1, James 1-2, Liggins 1-2, R.Jefferson 1-3, Frye 1-3, Love 1-7, Irving 0-5), Indiana 13-25 (Miles 6-9, Teague 3-5, George 2-5, J.Young 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Stuckey 0-1, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 39 (Love, Thompson 10), Indiana 38 (George 8). Assists_Cleveland 24 (James 9), Indiana 24 (Teague 14). Total Fouls_Cleveland 16, Indiana 18. Technicals_Indiana defensive three second 2, Indiana team 2, Ellis.