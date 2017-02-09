REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-Pilot Executive Wants To Throw Out Statement To Agents

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former vice president of the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam wants a judge to throw out statements he made to federal investigators.

Scott “Scooter” Wombold is among eight former Pilot Flying J executives charged with conspiracy to defraud trucking company customers.

A Wednesday court filing says Wombold was working as the vice president of national accounts for Pilot when investigators descended on the Knoxville offices in 2013 and ordered everyone to step away from their computers and raise their hands above their heads.

Wombold argues he wasn’t informed of his right to remain silent as agents questioned him for two hours while not allowing him to use his phone.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company