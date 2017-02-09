REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Jurors Find Ohio Man Guilty In Murder Of Delivery Driver

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been convicted in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver.

A jury found 22-year-old Latrell Richey, of Columbus, guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping on Wednesday. Police say Richey and two teens robbed and killed 59-year-old James Flannery while he was on a delivery in 2015.

Police say Sir Jeffrey Carroll Jr. and Jalen Hughes, who both took plea deals in exchange for testifying against Richey, called in a delivery to a vacant house in order to rob Flannery. Officials say Flannery was then fatally shot in the back by Richey after struggling against the three young men.

Richey faces life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March. Carroll and Hughes will be sentenced at a later date.

