Man Dies After Ohio Explosion; Parents Hurt In Rescue Effort

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Emergency responders say an apparent explosion and fire at a northeast Ohio apartment building left an 18-year-old man dead and his parents badly burned after they tried to rescue him.

The Medina (meh-DY’-nuh) County fire chief tells WJW-TV that the parents went back in to try to save the young man as the building burned early Thursday in Medina. The parents were critically hurt and were rushed to a hospital.

WKYC-TV reports the young man was believed to have died when a wall came down on him.

The explosion and fire severely damaged the multi-unit apartment building, displacing about 20 people.

The cause is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

