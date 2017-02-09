REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Dies After Shooting By Deputy Called To Ohio Home

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man has died after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a disturbance at a northeast Ohio home.

Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO’-luh) County Sheriff William Johnson said the deputy was called to the home near Geneva on Wednesday afternoon. Johnson’s office didn’t immediately release further details about what happened but said it expected to share more information on Thursday.

The shooting and the circumstances that led to it are under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office in Cleveland says the wounded Geneva man was ultimately taken to a Cleveland hospital, where he died later Wednesday.

The deputy wasn’t hurt.

