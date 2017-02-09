Natural Gas Company Files Lawsuit To Build Pipeline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A gas company has filed a lawsuit in order to complete a pipeline that cuts through privately owned land in Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) that Rover Pipeline filed an eminent domain suit on Friday after a year of negotiating with landowners for access to their land. Many landowners have not agreed with the company’s contracts which delayed the project.

Lawrence Piergallini, an attorney representing some of the landowners, said that a judge would probably grant Rover’s request because the project has already been cleared by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The proposed 713-mile-long pipeline will cross through 18 counties in Ohio to connect with lines in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Company officials say the pipeline will begin in Washington County and end in Defiance County.

