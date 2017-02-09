REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

No Credible Threat Found After American Flight Diverted

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A threat that caused an American Airlines flight to be diverted to St. Louis has been deemed not credible by law enforcement, though the incident prompted an FBI investigation and use of bomb-sniffing dogs.

Flight 534 left Columbus, Ohio, and was heading for Phoenix when it landed at Lambert Airport at 8:14 a.m. Thursday. The FBI says the pilot decided to divert the plane, but spokeswoman Rebecca Wu declined to say what specifically led to that decision.

The 113 passengers and five crew members were taken by bus to the terminal while dogs examined the plane and baggage. Wu says there was no credible threat.

An airline spokesman says that during the delay, a minor mechanical problem was discovered and resolved. The plane left St. Louis around 3 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company