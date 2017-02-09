Ohio University Plans To Choose Next President Feb. 22

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio University board of trustees plans to choose the school’s 21st president in a Feb. 22 vote.

The board will meet at the Athens-based university’s Dublin campus. A search narrowed the field to four finalists, and one of those dropped out this week.

That left Pam Benoit, who is the executive vice president and provost of Ohio University; former University of New Mexico President Robert Frank, and former Texas Tech University President Duane Nellis.

Current President Roderick McDavis plans to leave office Feb. 17, with David Descutner serving as interim president from Feb. 18 until June 30. He is a former dean and executive vice provost.

Established in 1804, Ohio University’s Athens campus has more than 23,000 students.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company