Pair Of Bald Eagles Attempt To Nest At National Park In Ohio

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A pair of bald eagles is attempting to nest at a national park in northeast Ohio.

Officials at Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Valley National Park say the eagles are tending a nest in the Pinery Narrows section of the park, so the area around that tree will be closed through July.

Eagles lay their eggs in late winter. Adult eagles must remain on the nests constantly because the eggs are extremely sensitive to cold temperatures, and human disturbance can jeopardize nesting success.

Federal laws prohibit taking, killing, selling, or otherwise harming eagles, their nests or their eggs.

Bald eagles returned to the area in 2006 after an absence of 70 years. They have nested in the Pinery Narrows every year since then. There have been 12 fledglings since 2007.

