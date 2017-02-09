Sedin Helps Lift Canucks Past Blue Jackets 3-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist and Ryan Miller stopped 33 shots as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Thursday night.

Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna also scored for the Canucks, who won for the first time in five games. It was the third shutout this season for the Canucks and Miller, and the first on the road.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 21 saves for the Blue Jackets, who had plenty of offensive opportunities but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The game was scoreless after a blasé first period in which both teams were out of synch. The teams had nine shots apiece, and Columbus — struggling with consistency since a 16-game winning streak earlier this season — squandered the only power play of the period, unable to get off even one shot with a man advantage.

Sedin put the Canucks up 44 seconds into the second period when he beat Seth Jones to a rebound and slammed it past Bobrovsky for his 12th goal of the season.

The Canucks got another one during a power play when Sedin fed Eriksson at the doorstep to make it 2-0 with 8:56 remaining in the second.

Megna capped the scoring with 9:18 left in the game when he deked Bobrovsky on a breakaway.

The Blue Jackets, with the league’s best power play, got another chance with a man advantage in the final period but the best they could do was get a shot off the post by Jones.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets were shut out at home for the third time this season. … Vancouver LW Sven Baertschi was out after taking a blindside hit from Nashville’s Cody McLeod on Tuesday. The league ruled the hit was the result of an accidental collision. … Columbus RW Oliver Bjorkstrand was an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League in case Josh Anderson had to sit out after undergoing concussion protocol from a hit Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Bjorkstrand, the Monsters’ leading scorer, was scratched when Anderson was cleared to play. … The game was the first of seven straight at home for the Blue Jackets. It was the second of a six-game road trip for the Canucks.

UP NEXT:

Vancouver: Plays at Boston on Saturday in the second game of a six-game road trip.

Columbus: Play Detroit Saturday in the second of a seven-game home stand.

