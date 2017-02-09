Sheriff: Brother, 18, Charged With Raping His Half-siblings

Posted On Thu. Feb 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio are accusing an 18-year-old of raping three of his half-siblings who are under the age of 10.

The Summit County sheriff’s office says deputies arrested the teen Wednesday and charged him with three counts of rape.

They say he was one of nine children living with their parents in a home near Akron when the children were removed in January during an investigation into the family.

A sheriff’s office spokesman say they began looking into what was going on inside the Coventry Township home after getting complaints about neglect, sexual assaults and deplorable living conditions.

The children ranged in age from teens to a newborn.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are possible.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company